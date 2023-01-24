© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Wed 9:25 | Shasta County one of many in California trying to entice substitute teachers

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 24, 2023 at 10:20 AM PST
shasta county office of educaiton

Teachers have hard jobs in good circumstances, and circumstances have been less than optimum for a few years now. Many teachers are leaving the profession, either retiring or heading for better-paying and lower-stress jobs.

It is hard to find replacements, harder still to find substitute teachers to cover time off for the regular ones, and California is temporarily rolling back some requirements for substitute teaching.

Shasta County is one of many putting out the welcome mat for subs, and Kerri Schuette of the Office of Education joins us with details of the local shortage and the benefits for new subs.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
