Tue 9:40 | Local action on a global problem: Master Climate Protectors

It's clear that reversing or even slowing global warming will take more effort than the human race is currently putting out. Which can lead to some of us feeling helpless, that there's little we can do to change the situation.

One thing you CAN do is spread the word far and wide, and that is one of the main functions of the Master Climate Protector designation offered by Southern Oregon Climate Action Now (SOCAN). The expertise and training are similar to that given to Master Gardeners and Master Recyclers, and another round of training starts in the Rogue Valley in early February.

Ellie Cosgrove is a Master Climate Protector and Vanessa Ogier took the course (and later won a seat on the Grants Pass city council. They visit to fill out our knowledge of what it takes to be a Master Climate Protector.