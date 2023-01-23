© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:40 | Local action on a global problem: Master Climate Protectors

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 23, 2023 at 10:00 AM PST
climate_action.jpg
filmbetrachterin/Pixabay
/

It's clear that reversing or even slowing global warming will take more effort than the human race is currently putting out. Which can lead to some of us feeling helpless, that there's little we can do to change the situation.

One thing you CAN do is spread the word far and wide, and that is one of the main functions of the Master Climate Protector designation offered by Southern Oregon Climate Action Now (SOCAN). The expertise and training are similar to that given to Master Gardeners and Master Recyclers, and another round of training starts in the Rogue Valley in early February.

Ellie Cosgrove is a Master Climate Protector and Vanessa Ogier took the course (and later won a seat on the Grants Pass city council. They visit to fill out our knowledge of what it takes to be a Master Climate Protector.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team