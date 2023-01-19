Fri 9 AM | Oregon legislative business takes center stage in The Debrief

The Oregon Capitol turned into a busy place again this week, as the legislature got down to business. And a lot of business lies ahead, including agreeing on a budget for the next two years.

Legislative doings are the primary focus of this week's edition of The Debrief, our regular session with JPR reporters. JPR News Director Erik Neumann sits down with reporters Jane Vaughan and Roman Battaglia to talk about the stories, and the issues in covering them. Each have visited with legislators or people who have requests of them.