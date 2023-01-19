© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | Oregon legislative business takes center stage in The Debrief

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 19, 2023 at 10:03 AM PST
the-debrief-episode.png

The Oregon Capitol turned into a busy place again this week, as the legislature got down to business. And a lot of business lies ahead, including agreeing on a budget for the next two years.

Legislative doings are the primary focus of this week's edition of The Debrief, our regular session with JPR reporters. JPR News Director Erik Neumann sits down with reporters Jane Vaughan and Roman Battaglia to talk about the stories, and the issues in covering them. Each have visited with legislators or people who have requests of them.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
