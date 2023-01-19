Fri 9:40 | Resuming education later in life, in My Better Half

Going back to college in your forties can sound scary to some people. After retiring from a media career in the Coast Guard, Eric Chandler adopted four teenagers.

In his mid-forties, he went back to college to study Communications — partly to update his skills, partly to be a role model for his kids. In this episode of My Better Half, he explains how adapting to college as a 40-something was much easier than he feared.

To those who might be reluctant to finish a degree as a non-traditional student, he says combining your work experience with higher education can make you a “humongous asset in the work world.”