The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | Open Lands Day gives rare chance to visit Rogue River Preserve

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 17, 2023 at 10:03 AM PST
Yes, it has a catchy name, but the Rogue River is famous around the world for other reasons, too. Its clear water, natural beauty, and fish runs are among the attractions. And work goes on to not only preserve the good things, but enhance them as well.

The Rogue River Preserve north of Medford protects more than 300 acres of land, and is generally not open to the public. Open Lands Day on January 21st gives people a chance to visit.

Stewardship Director Kristi Mergenthaler and Education Project Manager Tara Laidlaw from the Southern Oregon Land Conservancy visit.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
