Tue 9 AM | Addressing the world's issues through Global Innovation Scholars at SOU

The first goal is tough enough: no poverty. But there are 16 more where that came from, making up the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

A program just starting up in the business school at Southern Oregon University will join SOU students with students from their sister school, the University of Guanajuato in Mexico.

Together, they will focus on making progress toward the SDGs, under the banner of the Global Innovation Scholars program.

Business instructor Dee Fretwell is getting GIS organized and visits the JX with details of how the program will work.