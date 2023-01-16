Tue 9:40 | What the doctor ordered: a COVID catchup with Dr. O'Keefe

It's not just that COVID-19 is still out there, with cases rising in places like China. It's also that it's winter, and this is a time we naturally see an uptick in respiratory infections, with a particular spike in both flu and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) cases.

We retired our regular visits with Jackson County Public Health Officer Dr. Leona O'Keefe a while back, but the numbers say it's time for another visit.

Dr. O'Keefe returns to catch us up on the current "crud" and how to defend yourself against it.