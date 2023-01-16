© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
jefferson-exchange-podcast logo.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:40 | What the doctor ordered: a COVID catchup with Dr. O'Keefe

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 16, 2023 at 10:01 AM PST
flu shot

It's not just that COVID-19 is still out there, with cases rising in places like China. It's also that it's winter, and this is a time we naturally see an uptick in respiratory infections, with a particular spike in both flu and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) cases.

We retired our regular visits with Jackson County Public Health Officer Dr. Leona O'Keefe a while back, but the numbers say it's time for another visit.

Dr. O'Keefe returns to catch us up on the current "crud" and how to defend yourself against it.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team