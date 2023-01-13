© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | MLK celebrations and the people behind them

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 13, 2023 at 10:01 AM PST
MLK Day 2023

Many of the people who show up to celebrate the birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr. were born long after he died. But the message of freedom and equality still rings out, and still has some ground to cover to become reality.

Several communities in our region plan celebrations for the holiday, including Coos Bay, Grants Pass, and Ashland. We bring in some of the participants from each of the three, including Geneva Craig, who lived in Selma and was tear-gassed on Bloody Sunday, and Mary Liuzzo Lilleboe, whose mother was murdered when she went South to help. Both will speak in Grants Pass.

We also welcome Precious Yamaguchi from the Ashland celebration, Bittin Duggan and Danny Stoddard from Coos Bay, and Reverend Ryan Scott from Grants Pass, for conversations about what's been accomplished... and what remains.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
