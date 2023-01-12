© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Jefferson-Exchange.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | The week's regional news reconsidered, in The Debrief

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 12, 2023 at 10:03 AM PST
The-Debrief.jpg

The news cycle is heating up as 2023 takes shape.

The Mail Tribune of Medford shut down all news operations after more than a century publishing under that name. The Oregon Shakespeare Festival announced a management shakeup, Rogue Retreat's new boss surveys his domain, and county commissioners have to replace State Sen. Dallas Heard, who resigned.

These are among the available topics for The Debrief, our weekly reporter chat session.

JPR News Director Erik Neumann sits down with reporters Jane Vaughan and Roman Battaglia to talk about the stories, and the issues in covering them.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
