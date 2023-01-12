Fri 9 AM | The week's regional news reconsidered, in The Debrief

The news cycle is heating up as 2023 takes shape.

The Mail Tribune of Medford shut down all news operations after more than a century publishing under that name. The Oregon Shakespeare Festival announced a management shakeup, Rogue Retreat's new boss surveys his domain, and county commissioners have to replace State Sen. Dallas Heard, who resigned.

These are among the available topics for The Debrief, our weekly reporter chat session.

JPR News Director Erik Neumann sits down with reporters Jane Vaughan and Roman Battaglia to talk about the stories, and the issues in covering them.