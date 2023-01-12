Fri 9:40 | Nutrition and brain health explored in Mental Health Matters

While it's true that the treatments for mental and physical illness differ, there is some overlap. For one thing, a healthy lifestyle can contribute to overall wellness in either realm, and that includes eating well.

In this month's chapter of Mental Health Matters with Andra Hollenbeck, we explore nutrition and mental health with Southern Oregon Compass House Nutrition & Wellness Director Xander Knox.

MHM is a joint project of JPR and the Southern Oregon chapter of NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness.