The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:40 | Nutrition and brain health explored in Mental Health Matters

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 12, 2023 at 10:01 AM PST
While it's true that the treatments for mental and physical illness differ, there is some overlap. For one thing, a healthy lifestyle can contribute to overall wellness in either realm, and that includes eating well.

In this month's chapter of Mental Health Matters with Andra Hollenbeck, we explore nutrition and mental health with Southern Oregon Compass House Nutrition & Wellness Director Xander Knox.

MHM is a joint project of JPR and the Southern Oregon chapter of NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
