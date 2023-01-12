Fri 9:25 | The Ground Floor: how to keep local talent in the local area

When you grow up in a relatively small town and have big dreams, reaching them often involves moving away. Which may be great for the person, but it's a brain drain for the community left behind.

That's why Emerging Leaders Internship is setting up in Southern Oregon: to help keep local talent in the region, with an emphasis on young people from rural and/or lower-income families.

The program is the focus of this month's The Ground Floor, with Cynthia Scherr. Two organizations, The Contingent and Project Youth+, head up the effort, and PY+ Executive Director Kurt Hildebrand is Cynthia's guest.

