Fri 9:25 | The Ground Floor: how to keep local talent in the local area

The Ground Floor: how to keep local talent in the local area

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 12, 2023 at 10:02 AM PST
ground floor_v1_horizontal.png

When you grow up in a relatively small town and have big dreams, reaching them often involves moving away. Which may be great for the person, but it's a brain drain for the community left behind.

That's why Emerging Leaders Internship is setting up in Southern Oregon: to help keep local talent in the region, with an emphasis on young people from rural and/or lower-income families.

The program is the focus of this month's The Ground Floor, with Cynthia Scherr. Two organizations, The Contingent and Project Youth+, head up the effort, and PY+ Executive Director Kurt Hildebrand is Cynthia's guest.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
