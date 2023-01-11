Thu 9:40 | Top fermentista Kirsten Shockey talks about loving (and making) fermented foods

If there are vegetables fermenting nearby, there's a good chance the Shockeys are not far away. Kirsten and Christopher Shockey, from the Applegate Valley, are the experts who introduced us to the term "fermentista," for a person dedicated to preparing and eating fermented foods.

The Shockeys are renowned fermentistas, and the featured speakers at the Brine, Brew & Barrel Fermentation Festival, coming to Ashland this weekend (January 13th).

Kirsten Shockey, a guest multiple times on the JX, returns to share her nearly boundless enthusiasm for all things fermented.