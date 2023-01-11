© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:40 | Top fermentista Kirsten Shockey talks about loving (and making) fermented foods

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 11, 2023 at 10:01 AM PST
brine brew barrel 2023

If there are vegetables fermenting nearby, there's a good chance the Shockeys are not far away. Kirsten and Christopher Shockey, from the Applegate Valley, are the experts who introduced us to the term "fermentista," for a person dedicated to preparing and eating fermented foods.

The Shockeys are renowned fermentistas, and the featured speakers at the Brine, Brew & Barrel Fermentation Festival, coming to Ashland this weekend (January 13th).

Kirsten Shockey, a guest multiple times on the JX, returns to share her nearly boundless enthusiasm for all things fermented.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team