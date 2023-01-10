© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | Oregon State U center focuses on outdoor economy

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 10, 2023 at 10:29 AM PST
osu outdoor economy

Mountains, oceans, rivers, forests... our region is known not for its cities, but for its abundant outdoors. Many of us play there, and many of us work there, too.

There's already plenty of money being made in helping people enjoy the outdoors, and potentially a lot more to be made. The Center for the Outdoor Recreation Economy (CORE) at Oregon State University formed with an eye to assisting in the development of the outdoor recreation industry and its workers.

Lee Davis, the Executive Director of CORE, gives an overview.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team