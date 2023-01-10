Wed 9 AM | Oregon State U center focuses on outdoor economy

Mountains, oceans, rivers, forests... our region is known not for its cities, but for its abundant outdoors. Many of us play there, and many of us work there, too.

There's already plenty of money being made in helping people enjoy the outdoors, and potentially a lot more to be made. The Center for the Outdoor Recreation Economy (CORE) at Oregon State University formed with an eye to assisting in the development of the outdoor recreation industry and its workers.

Lee Davis, the Executive Director of CORE, gives an overview.