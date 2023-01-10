© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:25 | Cooperation Humboldt encourages and incubates cannabis coops

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 10, 2023 at 10:17 AM PST
cooperation humboldt

Farmers figured out a long time ago that there are just some things that work better when farmers work together. Agricultural cooperatives are scattered all over the country, and have even led to the creation of bigger businesses, like stores and insurance companies.

Now that cannabis is legal to grow, people familiar with the business are working to form coops of farmers and other people in the business. Cooperation Humboldt, dedicated to an equitable and sustainable North Coast economy, is encouraging coops through the Cooperative Agriculture Network, or CAN.

The network offers free introductory workshops on starting coops in legal cannabis. We get details from Shawn Cherry at Salmon Creek Legacy Farms and Tobin McKee, the Program Administrator at Cooperation Humboldt.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team