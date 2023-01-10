Wed 9:25 | Cooperation Humboldt encourages and incubates cannabis coops

Farmers figured out a long time ago that there are just some things that work better when farmers work together. Agricultural cooperatives are scattered all over the country, and have even led to the creation of bigger businesses, like stores and insurance companies.

Now that cannabis is legal to grow, people familiar with the business are working to form coops of farmers and other people in the business. Cooperation Humboldt, dedicated to an equitable and sustainable North Coast economy, is encouraging coops through the Cooperative Agriculture Network, or CAN.

The network offers free introductory workshops on starting coops in legal cannabis. We get details from Shawn Cherry at Salmon Creek Legacy Farms and Tobin McKee, the Program Administrator at Cooperation Humboldt.

