© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:40 | OPB and Pro Publica examine fish and native followers in new documentary

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 9, 2023 at 10:00 AM PST
jx draw (1).jpg

The treaties provided a clear quid-pro-quo: Columbia Basin tribes would give up land, thousands of acres of it, in return for perpetual fishing rights in the Columbia and some of its tributaries.

But it's a different river basin now, with big dams on the main river and many more on the streams that feed the Columbia, and far fewer fish.

Oregon Public Broadcasting and Pro Publica have teamed up for a long look at the indigenous relationship with salmon, including the recently completed documentary “Wy-Kan-Ush-Pum: (Salmon People)." It profiles a family enrolled in the Yakama nation, its dependence upon Columbia salmon, and the many challenges to maintaining a way of life caught between ancient practices and modern realities.

Director/Producer/Photographer Katie Campbell is our guest.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX NextNative American News
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team