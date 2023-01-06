© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9:25 | Outdoor lover and MD teaches ins and outs of safety in wilderness

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 6, 2023 at 10:01 AM PST
snake

Jeri Kersten Mendelson is a practicing dermatologist these days, giving patients advice on how to properly care for their skin, especially outdoors in the sunshine.

But Dr. Mendelson has spent plenty of time outdoors herself, both exploring and working as a wildlife biologist. So she's up to speed on the things that can go wrong when people work and play outdoors, and teaches an adult education course on Medical Hazards in the Wilderness.

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) in Ashland offers the course from time to time, with another round starting up this week (January 13th). It includes a huge range of potential issues, from wildlife encounters and tick bites to fungal infections and infectious diseases.

We bring Jeri Mendelson in for an overview of some of the issues and responses.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team