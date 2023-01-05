© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | JPR reporters talk Klamath Dams in The Debrief

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 5, 2023 at 11:17 AM PST
The-Debrief.jpg

Even when JPR reporters get to spread their wings and get into long-form reporting, their pieces are generally capped at under five minutes by the news magazine format. And there's often more to a story than just the polished final piece that runs on the air.

So we now offer a chance to talk about the additional sounds and perspectives of an issue, in a segment we call The Debrief.

The Klamath River Dams are topic number one; demolition work on four dams could begin later this year. JPR News Director Erik Neumann and Correspondent Juliet Grable have both spent some time covering what's happened so far. They kick off The Debrief with a discussion of where things stand and where they might be headed.

The Jefferson Exchange JX NextKlamath Dams
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
