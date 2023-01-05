Fri 9 AM | JPR reporters talk Klamath Dams in The Debrief

Even when JPR reporters get to spread their wings and get into long-form reporting, their pieces are generally capped at under five minutes by the news magazine format. And there's often more to a story than just the polished final piece that runs on the air.

So we now offer a chance to talk about the additional sounds and perspectives of an issue, in a segment we call The Debrief.

The Klamath River Dams are topic number one; demolition work on four dams could begin later this year. JPR News Director Erik Neumann and Correspondent Juliet Grable have both spent some time covering what's happened so far. They kick off The Debrief with a discussion of where things stand and where they might be headed.