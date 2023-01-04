© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | Ashland New Plays Festival lays out plans for 2023

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 4, 2023 at 10:02 AM PST
Ashland New Plays Festival Jackie Apodaca

Once upon a time, the Oregon Shakespeare Festival was a summer-only affair, before OSF built indoor theaters and could stretch from late winter to late fall.

The Ashland New Plays Festival, 30 years in the business of showcasing new works in readings, is also spreading out on the calendar. ANPF's annual run of four plays still occurs in October, but it is adding other workshops and playwright visits during other seasons of the year.

Jackie Apodaca is the Artistic Director of ANPF and our guest; we explore the plans for 2023, the sooner and the later.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
