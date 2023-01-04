Thu 9 AM | Ashland New Plays Festival lays out plans for 2023

Once upon a time, the Oregon Shakespeare Festival was a summer-only affair, before OSF built indoor theaters and could stretch from late winter to late fall.

The Ashland New Plays Festival, 30 years in the business of showcasing new works in readings, is also spreading out on the calendar. ANPF's annual run of four plays still occurs in October, but it is adding other workshops and playwright visits during other seasons of the year.

Jackie Apodaca is the Artistic Director of ANPF and our guest; we explore the plans for 2023, the sooner and the later.

