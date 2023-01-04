Thu 9:20 | Putting the pristine back in the stream, at Curry Watersheds Partnership

For a lot of people, the coast is "away," the place they go to get away from daily life and town and congestion and pollution. Alas, human beings have worked over the "pristine" environments of the coast, just as they have inland.

So the rivers and creeks of the South Coast in Oregon need some TLC, and that's why the Curry Watersheds Partnership exists. The partnership brings together several agencies to work for restoration of streams and the surrounding lands in Curry County (with a little bit in Coos County, too).

Miranda Gray is the South Coast Watershed Council Coordinator. She and another member of the partnership stop by to fill in some details about restoration and conservation activities.