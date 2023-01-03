Wed 9 AM | Talent a site for a new housing approach for seniors

People want to live in their own homes as they age; close to 90% of the population wants to "age in place."

But our requirements as we get older change and generally become greater in number, and aging in place can be more difficult in rural areas with fewer services.

The nonprofit AGE+ set up shop a few years ago to help rural Oregonians stay connected to community as they age. The vision includes building some places for seniors to live, and one of those will be in the Talent area, in the Rogue Valley. AGE+ President Stephanie Hooper visits the JX with details of the project.