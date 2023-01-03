© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | Talent a site for a new housing approach for seniors

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 3, 2023 at 10:02 AM PST
age +

People want to live in their own homes as they age; close to 90% of the population wants to "age in place."

But our requirements as we get older change and generally become greater in number, and aging in place can be more difficult in rural areas with fewer services.

The nonprofit AGE+ set up shop a few years ago to help rural Oregonians stay connected to community as they age. The vision includes building some places for seniors to live, and one of those will be in the Talent area, in the Rogue Valley. AGE+ President Stephanie Hooper visits the JX with details of the project.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
