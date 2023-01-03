© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:25 AM | An examination of white Christian nationalism, from the inside

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 3, 2023 at 10:01 AM PST
Onishi Preparing for War: The Extremist History of White Christian Nationalism-and What Comes Next

It can be tricky to have an argument over politics and the law with someone who firmly believes God guides them. Some of the people who attacked the US Capitol on January 6, 2021--and plenty of their supporters--were and are committed Christians.

Not just Christians, but white Christian nationalists. Religion scholar Bradley Onishi looks into the movement and its aims, partly as researcher and observer, and partly as memoir: he grew up in the American evangelical community.

Onishi's book is Preparing for War: The Extremist History of White Christian Nationalism-and What Comes Next. Nearly on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection, we welcome the author for an overview of his findings.

