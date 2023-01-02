© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | 28 months out, an update on Jackson County fire rebuilding/recovery

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 2, 2023 at 11:25 AM PST
Many of the burn scars are gone, the ashes hauled away, but the parts of Jackson County that burned in the Almeda Drive and South Obenchain fires in September 2020 still have some recovering to do.

The Jackson County Community Long-Term Recovery Group (JCCLTRG) has a large chunk of the rebuilding puzzle, and is a partner with other organizations in the Rogue Reimagined campaign as well.

Caryn Wheeler Clay, JCCLTRG Executive Director, returns with an update, accompanied by Marta Tarantsey from Business Oregon, one of the partners in Rogue Reimagined.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
