Tue 9 AM | 28 months out, an update on Jackson County fire rebuilding/recovery

Many of the burn scars are gone, the ashes hauled away, but the parts of Jackson County that burned in the Almeda Drive and South Obenchain fires in September 2020 still have some recovering to do.

The Jackson County Community Long-Term Recovery Group (JCCLTRG) has a large chunk of the rebuilding puzzle, and is a partner with other organizations in the Rogue Reimagined campaign as well.

Caryn Wheeler Clay, JCCLTRG Executive Director, returns with an update, accompanied by Marta Tarantsey from Business Oregon, one of the partners in Rogue Reimagined.