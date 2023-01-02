© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:25 AM | Countdown to zero days left: Peter DeFazio on 36 years in Congress

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 2, 2023 at 11:24 AM PST
People who were born in Oregon's Fourth Congressional District early in the term of Rep. Peter DeFazio are now parents themselves, possibly thousands of them.

DeFazio ends his time in Congress today, stepping down after 36 years shuttling between Springfield and Washington. He chose not to run for yet another term, and fellow Democrat Val Hoyle, lately Oregon's Labor Commissioner, won the November election to replace DeFazio.

We can't get all the details of 36 years into 30 minutes, but we certainly tried, visiting with DeFazio about highlights and lowlights for him and the country over a long career in the Capitol.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
