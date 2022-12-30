Monday | Happy New Year and (founding) Mother's Day

Our first broadcast of the year features a shorter program--one hour instead of two--and some tweaks to the JX format. And it features a chat about some key figures in the early days of public radio in America, as profiled by Lisa Napoli in her book Susan, Linda, Nina & Cokie: The Extraordinary Story of the Founding Mothers of NPR.

Susan Stamberg and Linda Wertheimer joined the author for a book-club Zoom session organized through the Ashland branch of OLLI, the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. KOBI-TV (NBC 5) owner Patsy Smullin joins Geoffrey Riley in this interview launching a new year and a revamped JX.