Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Monday | Happy New Year and (founding) Mother's Day

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 30, 2022 at 9:35 AM PST
Susan, Linda, Nina & Cokie: The Extraordinary Story of the Founding Mothers of NPR napoli

Our first broadcast of the year features a shorter program--one hour instead of two--and some tweaks to the JX format. And it features a chat about some key figures in the early days of public radio in America, as profiled by Lisa Napoli in her book Susan, Linda, Nina & Cokie: The Extraordinary Story of the Founding Mothers of NPR.

Susan Stamberg and Linda Wertheimer joined the author for a book-club Zoom session organized through the Ashland branch of OLLI, the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. KOBI-TV (NBC 5) owner Patsy Smullin joins Geoffrey Riley in this interview launching a new year and a revamped JX.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team