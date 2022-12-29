© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: Getting Ishmael on the phone (?)

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 29, 2022 at 10:01 AM PST
The Call Me Ishmael Phone Book: An Interactive Guide to Life-Changing Books

We get a lot of books at the JX offices, and we can honestly say The Call Me Ishmael Phone Book is one of a kind. It looks like the yellow pages (remember those?) of years past, a phone book with a lot of references to good and great and otherwise memorable books.

And that's the point: people call a phone number to record their thoughts about favorite books, and the phone book directs readers to hear those recordings. The book is subtitled An Interactive Guide to Life-Changing Books, with the recorded messages reflecting those life changes.

Once the confusion wears off, it's all a lot of fun, and good times were had in this interview in 2020.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team