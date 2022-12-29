Fri 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: Getting Ishmael on the phone (?)

We get a lot of books at the JX offices, and we can honestly say The Call Me Ishmael Phone Book is one of a kind. It looks like the yellow pages (remember those?) of years past, a phone book with a lot of references to good and great and otherwise memorable books.

And that's the point: people call a phone number to record their thoughts about favorite books, and the phone book directs readers to hear those recordings. The book is subtitled An Interactive Guide to Life-Changing Books, with the recorded messages reflecting those life changes.

Once the confusion wears off, it's all a lot of fun, and good times were had in this interview in 2020.

