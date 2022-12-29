© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 8 AM | Going native (habitat) with The Understory Initiative

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 29, 2022 at 10:03 AM PST
understory initiative

It might be impossible, and perhaps undesirable, to recreate the landscape of the region as it was hundreds of years ago. But there is a benefit in emphasizing native plants over imports, encouraging the growth of green things that have proven to be acclimated to our region. And that, in a nutshell, is the driving force of The Understory Initiative, headquartered in Medford.

The basic goal is the restoration and conservation of native species habitat, with multiple partners and members of the community involved. Kathryn Prive is Board Chair and Executive Director at TUI, and she visits the JX with details of the vision and the work.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
