Fri 8:30 | Mental Health Matters: Family-to-family revisited

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 29, 2022 at 10:02 AM PST
mental health matters

Mental illness is not like physical illness in that other people can't catch it. But the people around a mentally ill person are affected, and have to learn their own coping mechanisms.

Those are offered by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) in a free training course called Family-to-Family. Our monthly segment with NAMI Southern Oregon covered Family-to-Family earlier this year. Several people who went through the training report on its effects on them, and on the people they know with mental illness.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
