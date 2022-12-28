© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: Doctors and patients actually discuss money

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 28, 2022 at 10:01 AM PST
Doctor talking to patient.

There are SO many jokes that start with "a guy goes to a doctor..." and goes on from there.

The punchlines tend to be about the various maladies or the doctor's response. We don't know if there are any specific jokes about patients not being able to afford treatment, and that might be because that's a real-life situation for many people, and not a funny one.

Michael Stein, himself an MD, realized that's one thing doctors seldom ask about--and should. Because even a dedicated patient determined to get well can't follow advice and prescriptions if they can't afford to.

Patient conversations power Stein's book Broke: Patients Talk about Money with Their Doctor. We go micro and macro in this conversation from 2020.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team