Thu 8 AM | Watching the whales go by

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 28, 2022 at 10:03 AM PST
whale watch week

You might not actually yell "thar she blows!", but you do have an opportunity to do so. Gray whales are migrating south this time of year in search of food and places to give birth to more whales. And for the first time since before the COVID pandemic, Oregon State Parks and Recreation is encouraging people to come out and look, during Winter Whale Watch Week.

It's actually a bit less than a week, December 28th to January 1st. The whale movements could last longer, but those are the days the department will have people staffing state parks to help watchers find whales.

We get details from Whale Watch volunteer Era Horton and State Parks Communications Officer Stefanie Knowlton.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
