Thu 8 AM | Watching the whales go by

You might not actually yell "thar she blows!", but you do have an opportunity to do so. Gray whales are migrating south this time of year in search of food and places to give birth to more whales. And for the first time since before the COVID pandemic, Oregon State Parks and Recreation is encouraging people to come out and look, during Winter Whale Watch Week.

It's actually a bit less than a week, December 28th to January 1st. The whale movements could last longer, but those are the days the department will have people staffing state parks to help watchers find whales.

We get details from Whale Watch volunteer Era Horton and State Parks Communications Officer Stefanie Knowlton.