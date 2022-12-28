© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Thu 8:30 | Zero to sixty in 12 years: Oregon joins the EV-only crowd

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 28, 2022 at 10:02 AM PST
cal, or,wa all ev 2035

It's unanimous: all three West Coast states plan to require all new cars to be zero-emission vehicles by the middle of the next decade.

California went there first, and Oregon recently followed suit in requiring non-polluting cars and light trucks by 2035. Washington's plan is five years faster. Which means a whole lot more connections will be required to plug in all those EVs.

This is all exactly what the nonprofit Climate Solutions has been advocating for years. Victoria Paykar is Oregon Transportation Policy Manager for the organization; she stops by to lay out the (electric) road ahead.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
