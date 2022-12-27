Wed 8 AM | The days of coyote-killing contests in Oregon may be numbered

The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission delivered some mixed news about coyotes earlier this month.

First, commissioners said no to a petition to outright ban contests that offer prizes for killing coyotes. But in the same session, they directed Fish and Wildlife staff to begin drawing up rules that would lead to a ban "in a way that is consistent with [ODFW]'s legal authority."

Quyhn Dien Read is Oregon Policy Director for the Center for Biological Diversity; she calls the move a good first step. We bring her in for a conversation about why coyotes are considered fair game, and how long a process this has been.