© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 8 AM | The days of coyote-killing contests in Oregon may be numbered

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 27, 2022 at 9:48 AM PST
coyote killing conte

The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission delivered some mixed news about coyotes earlier this month.

First, commissioners said no to a petition to outright ban contests that offer prizes for killing coyotes. But in the same session, they directed Fish and Wildlife staff to begin drawing up rules that would lead to a ban "in a way that is consistent with [ODFW]'s legal authority."

Quyhn Dien Read is Oregon Policy Director for the Center for Biological Diversity; she calls the move a good first step. We bring her in for a conversation about why coyotes are considered fair game, and how long a process this has been.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team