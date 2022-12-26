Tue 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: It came from outer space... and stayed

It's a breathtaking moment when a meteoroid streaks across the sky.

We have the luxury of being impressed by the beauty, and not running for our lives like the dinosaurs after an asteroid smacked into the planet. Those impacts from outer space, the big and the small, have literally shaped the Earth.

We get an accounting of what falls from the sky, and how we make use of it, from scientist Tim Gregory, in his book Meteorite: How Stones from Outer Space Made Our World.

This is the interview, in 2020, that made clear just how much the universe around us impacts our home.