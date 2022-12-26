© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: It came from outer space... and stayed

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 26, 2022 at 10:01 AM PST
meteorite tim gregory

It's a breathtaking moment when a meteoroid streaks across the sky.

We have the luxury of being impressed by the beauty, and not running for our lives like the dinosaurs after an asteroid smacked into the planet. Those impacts from outer space, the big and the small, have literally shaped the Earth.

We get an accounting of what falls from the sky, and how we make use of it, from scientist Tim Gregory, in his book Meteorite: How Stones from Outer Space Made Our World.

This is the interview, in 2020, that made clear just how much the universe around us impacts our home.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
