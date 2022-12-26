Tue 8 AM | How Cal Fire will pay for more healthy, growing trees

It gets just plain hot around here in the summertime, and in some other seasons as well.

A few trees to throw some shade would be a good idea. Cal Fire agrees, and runs an entire division of Urban and Community Forestry. One of the things it does is provide grants to promote the planting of trees and the filling out of urban forest canopies.

A deadline to comment on grant guidelines is approaching in mid-January. We check in with Walter Passmore and Julia Gowin at Cal Fire for details.

