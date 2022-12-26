© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 8 AM | How Cal Fire will pay for more healthy, growing trees

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 26, 2022 at 10:03 AM PST
cal fire urban forestry

It gets just plain hot around here in the summertime, and in some other seasons as well.

A few trees to throw some shade would be a good idea. Cal Fire agrees, and runs an entire division of Urban and Community Forestry. One of the things it does is provide grants to promote the planting of trees and the filling out of urban forest canopies.

A deadline to comment on grant guidelines is approaching in mid-January. We check in with Walter Passmore and Julia Gowin at Cal Fire for details.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
