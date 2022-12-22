© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: Evil or genius? The rich men who built the country

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 22, 2022 at 10:01 AM PST
robber barons hiltzik

The term comes easily to American lips: robber barons. It's an effective phrase to conjure images of fabulously wealthy men doing pretty much as they pleased with people, resources, and the American landscape.

That is a start, but Pulitzer prize winning author Michael Hiltzik takes us a lot further down the track in his book Iron Empires: Robber Barons, Railroads, and the Making of Modern America. The railroad bosses and the financiers behind them did build much of the country's infrastructure, but frequently crashed the machinery of the US economy in the process.

We get a fuller picture from our 2020 interview with the author.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
