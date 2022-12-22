© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 8 AM | Ashland Y offers after-school programs at local elementary schools

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 22, 2022 at 2:26 PM PST
ymca after school care

The school day generally ends several hours before the adult workday, which puts pressure on parents to find things for their kids to do before work ends. And the pandemic saw childcare options shrink from what was already a lean set of offerings.

So Ashland schools coordinated with the YMCA in town to offer after-school programs at the town's elementary schools. Heidi Hill is CEO and Executive Director of the Y and our guest with the details.

