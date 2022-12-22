Fri 8:30 | The gift of poetry, with poets attached

If you're the kind of person who loves to get a book of poetry as a holiday gift, we can go one better: the actual poets.

Oregonians Amy Miller and Marc Janssen have poetry and stories about its creation to share, in a visit to the JX.

Amy Miller lives in Ashland and has several recently-published works, AND she edits the poems in JPR's Jefferson Journal.

Marc Janssen lives in Salem, puts on poetry events, and was considered for Oregon Poet Laureate.

We talk about poetry resolutions for 2023, and setting goals, like getting 100 rejections in the new year.

