The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 8:30 | The gift of poetry, with poets attached

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 22, 2022 at 10:02 AM PST
Amy Miller Marc Janssen

If you're the kind of person who loves to get a book of poetry as a holiday gift, we can go one better: the actual poets.

Oregonians Amy Miller and Marc Janssen have poetry and stories about its creation to share, in a visit to the JX.

Amy Miller lives in Ashland and has several recently-published works, AND she edits the poems in JPR's Jefferson Journal.

Marc Janssen lives in Salem, puts on poetry events, and was considered for Oregon Poet Laureate.
We talk about poetry resolutions for 2023, and setting goals, like getting 100 rejections in the new year.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
