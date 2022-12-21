Thu 9 AM | New book celebrates success of US women's soccer team

The World Cup just ended for men's national teams, and now football/soccer fans can look forward to the Women's World Cup, set for next July and August in Australia and New Zealand.

The U.S. team are the defending champions, and expected to finish in the top rank once again. The nearly four decades of the USWNT are covered in words and pictures in the book Pride of a Nation: A Celebration of the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team.

There's plenty to celebrate, with the team having won four World Cups and four Olympic gold medals. Gwendolyn Oxenham is the book's author and our guest.