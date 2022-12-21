© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | New book celebrates success of US women's soccer team

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 21, 2022 at 10:18 AM PST
ride of a nation gwendolyn

The World Cup just ended for men's national teams, and now football/soccer fans can look forward to the Women's World Cup, set for next July and August in Australia and New Zealand.

The U.S. team are the defending champions, and expected to finish in the top rank once again. The nearly four decades of the USWNT are covered in words and pictures in the book Pride of a Nation: A Celebration of the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team.

There's plenty to celebrate, with the team having won four World Cups and four Olympic gold medals. Gwendolyn Oxenham is the book's author and our guest.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team