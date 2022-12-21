© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 8 AM | ACCESS and First Story team up on first-time homes in Jackson County

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 21, 2022 at 10:43 AM PST
first story

Buying a new home can be a big lift for a lot of us. It's that much harder the first time around, getting the money together to buy a house and start building equity.

The nonprofit First Story helps families buy new homes with zero-down, zero-interest loans in several communities in the Northwest.

Medford is now on that list, in a partnership with ACCESS, Jackson County's community action agency. Joe Vollmarr, ACCESS Housing Director, visits with details.

