Thu 8:30 | The nonprofit that works to boost offshore wind power in the US

The recent auction of leases for offshore wind energy in California is a significant step, but one of many before any turbines generate power. There is no offshore wind energy projects in the Western United States yet, but wind power has already gained a foothold in the Atlantic.

The nonprofit Business Network for Offshore Wind works to connect the players in offshore wind and to educate the public about the details of making electricity from floating turbines.

John Belaga, Vice President for Federal and State Policy at BNOW, is our guest.