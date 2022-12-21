© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 8:30 | The nonprofit that works to boost offshore wind power in the US

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 21, 2022 at 10:32 AM PST
business network offshore wind

The recent auction of leases for offshore wind energy in California is a significant step, but one of many before any turbines generate power. There is no offshore wind energy projects in the Western United States yet, but wind power has already gained a foothold in the Atlantic.

The nonprofit Business Network for Offshore Wind works to connect the players in offshore wind and to educate the public about the details of making electricity from floating turbines.

John Belaga, Vice President for Federal and State Policy at BNOW, is our guest.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
