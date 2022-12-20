© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | 'A Celtic Christmas' returns from the road

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 20, 2022 at 10:01 AM PST
foley celtic christmas

Tomáseen Foley grew up in Ireland, and not that long ago. But the "Celtic Tiger" of today's EU didn't exist yet; Ireland was a quieter and more rustic place. And some of the Christmas traditions had been in place for hundreds of, if not a couple of thousand, years.

So Foley shared the stories of those December days many years ago, in a show of word and song called A Celtic Christmas. And it's on the road again this year, playing Redding on Tuesday and Medford on Thursday.

We bring some of the cast, a few musical instruments, and Tom Foley--a longtime Rogue Valley resident--into the studio for a chat about Christmas traditions in Ireland.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
