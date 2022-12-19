© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | Trying to adjust to life on our 'unruly planet'

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 19, 2022 at 10:01 AM PST
Our long, almost summer-like October in the region would once have been considered unusual.

As Earth's climate changes, it is no longer remarkable to have warm seasons start early or end late. And look at the other effects, like the warm water "blob" in the Pacific or the frequently ferocious fire seasons. Climate change is affecting life, upsetting our rhythms, forcing decisions--think about the people who chose to leave the region because of heat or smoke or both.

Science journalist Madeline Ostrander collects the stories of people dealing with the changes in a book of essays, At Home on an Unruly Planet: Finding Refuge on a Changed Earth. The author joins us for a talk about the people she met and the things they told her.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
