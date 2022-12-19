Tue 9 AM | Trying to adjust to life on our 'unruly planet'

Our long, almost summer-like October in the region would once have been considered unusual.

As Earth's climate changes, it is no longer remarkable to have warm seasons start early or end late. And look at the other effects, like the warm water "blob" in the Pacific or the frequently ferocious fire seasons. Climate change is affecting life, upsetting our rhythms, forcing decisions--think about the people who chose to leave the region because of heat or smoke or both.

Science journalist Madeline Ostrander collects the stories of people dealing with the changes in a book of essays, At Home on an Unruly Planet: Finding Refuge on a Changed Earth. The author joins us for a talk about the people she met and the things they told her.

