Tue 8 AM | Can gene editing restore lost animals to the Earth? One company is betting on it

All those movies about cloning new dinosaurs were fiction. So far, anyway.

Dinosaurs might not be the best choice for revival, but some other species gone from the Earth could be really helpful, and many more could be gone in the near future. Which is why the company Colossal envisions using gene-editing technology to bring back mammoths and thylacines (Tasmanian tigers) and more.

It's about more than novelty, there's an ecosystem goal here too. Colossal founder and CEO Ben Lamm explains in this visit to the JX.