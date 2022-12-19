© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 8 AM | Can gene editing restore lost animals to the Earth? One company is betting on it

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 19, 2022 at 12:33 PM PST
collosal

All those movies about cloning new dinosaurs were fiction. So far, anyway.

Dinosaurs might not be the best choice for revival, but some other species gone from the Earth could be really helpful, and many more could be gone in the near future. Which is why the company Colossal envisions using gene-editing technology to bring back mammoths and thylacines (Tasmanian tigers) and more.

It's about more than novelty, there's an ecosystem goal here too. Colossal founder and CEO Ben Lamm explains in this visit to the JX.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
