Tue 8:30 | Moving young people up the pyramid at Medford's Maslow Project

Homelessness will not go away, despite many efforts to get people off the streets and into at least temporary housing. Perhaps most frustrating is the number of young people who do not have a regular place to call their own.

These are the focus of the Medford-based Maslow Project, following Abraham Maslow's hierarchy of needs to get help to homeless young people. Maslow Project started as a project of Mary Ferrell when she was just out of Southern Oregon University, and it has continued to grow for more than a decade and a half.

Hannah Borgerson is the Community Engagement Specialist at Maslow; she visits with an update on services and ongoing needs.