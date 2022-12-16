© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | Energizing the power of faith as part of improving health care

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 16, 2022 at 9:52 AM PST
How People of Faith Can Respond to Our Broken Health System G. Scott Morris

What would help our health care system the most? More money, more technology, more heart? How about more faith?

That's the case G. Scott Morris makes... he is a physician and a pastor and the founder of a big faith-based health care center. And he makes the case that part of the mission of a true Christian is caring for other people, regardless of their life circumstances or choices.

Dr. Morris spells it out in his book Care: How People of Faith Can Respond to Our Broken Health System. He urges people of faith to take action, rather than wait for health care debates to resolve. We pick his brain in his visit to the JX.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
