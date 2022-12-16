Mon 9 AM | Energizing the power of faith as part of improving health care

What would help our health care system the most? More money, more technology, more heart? How about more faith?

That's the case G. Scott Morris makes... he is a physician and a pastor and the founder of a big faith-based health care center. And he makes the case that part of the mission of a true Christian is caring for other people, regardless of their life circumstances or choices.

Dr. Morris spells it out in his book Care: How People of Faith Can Respond to Our Broken Health System. He urges people of faith to take action, rather than wait for health care debates to resolve. We pick his brain in his visit to the JX.