Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 8 AM | Art activist offers mentorship to BIPOC artists in Southern Oregon

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 16, 2022 at 10:03 AM PST
Gabriel Barrera

It's hard to make a living from art, can be hard to stay afloat economically if you are Black, indigenous, or a person of color (BIPOC), doubly hard if you're a BIPOC artist.

Which is why Rogue Valley artist Gabriel Barrera pays particular attention mentoring BIPOC artists. He's in the process of taking applications for a mentorship program for BIPOC artists, providing mentorship, some financial support, and an art show at the end of the program.

Gabriel visits to talk about how he combines art and activism--"artivism"--and how he supports the creative process of BIPOC artists.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
