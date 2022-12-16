Mon 8 AM | Art activist offers mentorship to BIPOC artists in Southern Oregon

It's hard to make a living from art, can be hard to stay afloat economically if you are Black, indigenous, or a person of color (BIPOC), doubly hard if you're a BIPOC artist.

Which is why Rogue Valley artist Gabriel Barrera pays particular attention mentoring BIPOC artists. He's in the process of taking applications for a mentorship program for BIPOC artists, providing mentorship, some financial support, and an art show at the end of the program.

Gabriel visits to talk about how he combines art and activism--"artivism"--and how he supports the creative process of BIPOC artists.