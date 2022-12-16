Mon 8:30 | Putting the trees back in town after fire took them out

It takes a while for a community ravaged by fire to recover. Houses can be built fairly quickly, but trees take a while to grow.

The city of Talent, burned over by the Almeda Drive fire, is working toward restoring lost trees, with help from the federal government. The Talent Urban Forestry Committee (TUFC) is getting boost from the National Park Service through the Rivers, Trails, and Conservation Assistance program.

There is additional help available from the American Geophysical Union through its Thriving Earth Exchange Program.

City Councilor and Urban Forestry Committee creator Jason Clark with staffer Mike Oxendine, and Brianna Truden, who works for the Park Service gather for an overview of tree restoration in Talent.