The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: An owner's manual for all: 'How to Be a Person."

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 15, 2022 at 10:01 AM PST
How to Be a Person: 65 Hugely Useful, Super-Important Skills to Learn before You're Grown

The old approach when confronted with borderline manners was to ask the offender something like "were you raised in a barn?" That approach might be too direct for today's world, so Catherine Newman opted instead for an owner's manual for people to take ownership of their lives.

How to Be a Person: 65 Hugely Useful, Super-Important Skills to Learn before You're Grown Up guides young people--with words and pictures--toward behaviors and practices that can result in greater organization and happiness. Approval, too.

Catherine is an etiquette columnist as part of her writing career. She joined is in 2020 with the flying-short-course version of her book.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
