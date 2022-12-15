© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Fri 8 AM | Ashland film festival endures shakeup, makes tentative plans for 2023

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 15, 2022 at 10:03 AM PST
ashland film festival

The Ashland Independent Film Festival has been a mainstay of the Southern Oregon arts scene for years now, drawing big crowds to theaters for screenings of films from around the world.

The springtime festival took some hits from the COVID pandemic, retreating to a virtual festival before venturing back into in-person events. It also went through a change of management and large staff departure in the last two years.

Now AIFF's website tells the world the festival is "undertaking strategic review and planning." We get further details in a visit to the JX by two AIFF board members, President Kirkaldy Meyers and Vice-President/Treasurer Sidney Cooper.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
