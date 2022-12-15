Fri 8 AM | Ashland film festival endures shakeup, makes tentative plans for 2023

The Ashland Independent Film Festival has been a mainstay of the Southern Oregon arts scene for years now, drawing big crowds to theaters for screenings of films from around the world.

The springtime festival took some hits from the COVID pandemic, retreating to a virtual festival before venturing back into in-person events. It also went through a change of management and large staff departure in the last two years.

Now AIFF's website tells the world the festival is "undertaking strategic review and planning." We get further details in a visit to the JX by two AIFF board members, President Kirkaldy Meyers and Vice-President/Treasurer Sidney Cooper.

