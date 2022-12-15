© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 8:30 | Savor celebrates the food bounty of the holiday season with Whistling Duck Farm

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 15, 2022 at 10:02 AM PST
whistling duck

We heard it in an old TV movie, but it still seems appropriate to refer to December as "the gorging season" here in the real world. We DO tend to put away a lot of food over the winter holidays, from snacks and stocking stuffers to entire elaborate meals.

Our monthly food segment, Savor, returns with producing partner and food stylist Will Smith to celebrate the bounty. This month Will brings in Mary Alionis from Whistling Duck Farm in the Applegate Valley, which works to keep busy all through the year, even when things grow slowly outside (or not at all). The farm sells greens, but also fermented foods, salad dressings, and more.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX NextSavor
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team