Fri 8:30 | Savor celebrates the food bounty of the holiday season with Whistling Duck Farm

We heard it in an old TV movie, but it still seems appropriate to refer to December as "the gorging season" here in the real world. We DO tend to put away a lot of food over the winter holidays, from snacks and stocking stuffers to entire elaborate meals.

Our monthly food segment, Savor, returns with producing partner and food stylist Will Smith to celebrate the bounty. This month Will brings in Mary Alionis from Whistling Duck Farm in the Applegate Valley, which works to keep busy all through the year, even when things grow slowly outside (or not at all). The farm sells greens, but also fermented foods, salad dressings, and more.