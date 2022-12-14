Thu 9 AM | How America's GE went from industrial giant to also-ran

General Electric was once so powerful, it made everything from light bulbs to jet engines, TVs to locomotives, and owned the NBC network.

GE consumer products still exist, but they are made by other companies under licensing deals. GE itself will soon make nothing bought by average consumers.

How did the industrial giant tumble so far, in a relatively short period of time? That question and others are answered by William Cohan's book Power Failure: The Rise and Fall of an American Icon. Turn on the GE radio illuminated by a GE lightbulb--if you can find either--and listen to the story.

