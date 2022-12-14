© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | How America's GE went from industrial giant to also-ran

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 14, 2022 at 10:01 AM PST
General Electric was once so powerful, it made everything from light bulbs to jet engines, TVs to locomotives, and owned the NBC network.

GE consumer products still exist, but they are made by other companies under licensing deals. GE itself will soon make nothing bought by average consumers.

How did the industrial giant tumble so far, in a relatively short period of time? That question and others are answered by William Cohan's book Power Failure: The Rise and Fall of an American Icon. Turn on the GE radio illuminated by a GE lightbulb--if you can find either--and listen to the story.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
